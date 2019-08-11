Latest on Zimbabwe electricity problems

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Electricity load shedding is set to continue in Zimbabwe despite the 400megawatts that was pumped into ZESA by the South African power utility Eskom.ZESA spokesperson Fullard Gwasira on Friday said, "Whilst we have Eskom power, the reason for load shedding is low water levels at Kariba which was generating 1050mw and is now down to 277mw. Eskom power doesn't eliminate load shedding. It just reduces it to manageable and bearable levels.Gwasira said cash crisis was another impediment to power generation."The real issues of poor plant reliability, low water levels and poor cash flows (forex) then come to the fore."On Friday Bloomberg reported that South African utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. began exports of up to 400 megawatts into Zimbabwe on Friday, easing a protracted power crisis characterized by daily outages lasting up to 18 hours."We are currently receiving 400 megawatts from Eskom, most of our power stations are also running and the temperatures are also beginning to pick up and so some of the winter gadgets are beginning to be switched off," Gwasira was quoted saying by the paper.