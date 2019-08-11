MDC to shutdown Bulawayo on 19 August

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Key date : 19 August Bulawayo



Fill the streets — MDC (@MDCAllianceZW) August 10, 2019

MDC Alliance has announced that the second phase of its series of nationwide rallies will be held in Bulawayo on the 9th of August.In a tweet posted on Saturday MDC Alliance encouraged all citizens to flood the streets on Bulawayo on the 16th of August.The Harare phase is set to be held on the 16th while the Gweru one is scheduled for the 20th.The police released a statement last week saying they are yet to respond whether the demonstrations must go ahead.Meanwhile the Minister in charge of police Cain Ndabazekhaya Ginyilitshe Mathema has alleged that the said demonstrations are a plot to effect an illegal regime change by MDC and its allies."While government is fully aware and recognises Sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution which give citizens freedom of assembly, association and freedom to demonstrate and petition, the situation on the ground there are plans for a foment of violence, destruction of property, and an attack on innocent citizens, motor vehicles, private property and government buildings through the involvement of foreigners masquerading as tourists d some non-governmental organizations." Mathema said in a statement.