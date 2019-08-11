Latest News Editor's Choice


Update on South African army in Manicaland

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Aug 2019 at 10:56hrs | Views
The construction of roads infrastructure and bridges destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani led by the South African Defense Forces is moving steadily it has been reported.

State broadcaster ZBC reported that progress continues to be recorded at Kopa Growth Point in Chimanimani as the second batch of construction material from South Africa has arrived at the site today.

In an interview the leader of the South African military delegation Lieutenant-Colonel Delnot Njoko said the arrival of the equipment will enhance progress at the site as the target remains, to have the restoration works complete before the onset of the next rainy season.

The intention is to rebuild roads and bridges before the next rainy season towards the end of the year. The South African engineers would be constructing Bailey bridges across rivers, including the Rusitu and Nyahode Rivers.

Cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi in the middle of March this year. Approximately 600 people were killed in Zimbabwe and 270 000 affected.

Heavy rains fell across much of eastern Zimbabwe as the cyclone hit, with the heaviest rains falling in the Chimanimani District. Widespread flash flooding claimed hundreds of lives and caused extensive damage, with the Nyahonde River bursting its banks and inundating numerous communities. Destruction of numerous bridges and roads in eastern Chimanimani isolated many residents.



Source - Byo24News

