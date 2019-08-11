Employer stabs herd boy

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bindura man allegedly stabbed his herd boy after his cattle went missing.Siimbarashe Shemu, of Chiweshe village under Chief Masembura in Bindura, went into hiding after he stabbed his employee Silent Zhomwa twice on the neck and back leaving him writhing in pain.Zhomwa was picked by a Good Samaritan who rushed him to Bindura Provincial Hospital where he was treated and discharged.