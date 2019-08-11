Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Battle over sacred mountain rages

by Staff reporer
11 Aug 2019 at 11:20hrs | Views
The battle for the control of the sacred Ntabazinduna Mountain has been dragging on for the past 15 years, it has emerged.

Outspoken Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni early this year escalated the fight after he backed commercial farmer Brian Davies, the previous owner of Tabas Induna farm, in his fight against the new owner Floyd Ambrose.

Besides the sacred mountain, the farm also has the famous Chief's Lodge.

Ndiweni wants Ambrose evicted from the area on the grounds that his subjects need unfettered access to the sacred mountain.

However, documents seen by this publication show that Ambrose occupied the piece of land as far back as 2004 after the farm was taken away from Davies.

Ambrose has been running the lodge in question since then after entering into an agreement with Davies.

Before entering into this agreement that saw him assume running rights for the Chief's Lodge, Davies was in charge of a piece of land known as Remainder of Tabas Induna, a stone's throw away from the Chief's Lodge.

A letter written to Ambrose by the then Lands, Land Reform and Ressetlement ministry dated April 29, 2008 shows that Ambrose was given the nod to take over the lodge by the government.

On July, 16, 2010, then Lands minister Herbert Murerwa gave Ambrose an offer letter for the piece of land under the A2 resettlement model.

On July 9, 2015, Ambrose and Davies signed an agreement to swop their pieces of land, but subject to approval from the ministry.

Under the agreement, Ambrose was to occupy Davies' area known as Remainder of Tabas Induna. Davies was to occupy the Chief's Lodge.

However, the Lands ministry has to date not approved the arrangement, resulting in the termination of the agreement and a fallout between the two.

Davies has refused to vacate the lodge, triggering the acrimonious fight.

"It is confirmed that the ministry officials in the province were informed of the swop and had advised Mr Davies to wait for the outcome of his application to remain on part of the farm in question before his agreement with Ambrose could be acknowledged and formalised by the Ministry of Lands," reads a letter written by one E Sumowah on behalf of the Lands ministry.

"Davies' application is yet to be finalised by the Ministry of Lands. The ministry is looking into the matter with a view to arriving at an equitable solution."

Since then, it has been back and forth at the Bulawayo High Court for Davies and Ambrose.

The court issued Davies with an eviction order, but he has since appealed.

In 2008, Ambrose had to be helped by top government and Zanu-PF officials such as the late vice-president Joseph Msika, Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa, who then was in Zanu-PF, and the then Matabeleland North governor Sithokozile Mathuthu.

This was after Central Intelligence Organisation operatives had seized keys for the chalets at the lodge.

Ndiweni's late father, Khayisa, also fought in Ambrose's corner.

The traditional leader told SouthEye that Ambrose was given the land despite his father's misgivings.

"The issue has always been on the process. The issue is: How do you resettle someone on that land without the involvement of the chief when he (the chief) was not consulted and was not part of that process?" he said.

"Of concern to us is that they [government] did not show respect from the word go.

"To us, it makes no difference as to when he got the land and offer letter. That is all nonsense to us. We do not want him."

Ndiweni accuses the government of imposing people from outside Ntabazinduna on the land.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 678 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 759 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1631 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4320 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11386 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4071 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8969 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6559 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3980 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4765 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10854 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1721 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2710 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days