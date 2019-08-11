War vets threaten councillors

News / National

by Staff reporter

War veterans have threatened unspecified action against Bulawayo City Council for allegedly ill-treating town clerk Christopher Dube.Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said they would not stand by while councillors "abused" Dube, who is also a former freedom fighter."We have not visited the Bulawayo City Council because it is MDC-dominated, but it is high time we visited them because we have seen that they are young boys who do not understand how this country came about," he told a recent meeting of war veterans in the city."Before Dube became a town clerk, he was a war veteran, he gave his life to the people, he is the son of God."Zimbabweans wanted their land and they sent him to bring it, he brought it."Dube recently survived a plot to oust him, which was hatched by a clique of councillors led by deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami. The councillors accused Dube of corruption.MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele described Mahiya's statements as unfortunate.