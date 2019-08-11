News / National
War vets threaten councillors
11 Aug 2019 at 11:21hrs | Views
War veterans have threatened unspecified action against Bulawayo City Council for allegedly ill-treating town clerk Christopher Dube.
Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said they would not stand by while councillors "abused" Dube, who is also a former freedom fighter.
"We have not visited the Bulawayo City Council because it is MDC-dominated, but it is high time we visited them because we have seen that they are young boys who do not understand how this country came about," he told a recent meeting of war veterans in the city.
"Before Dube became a town clerk, he was a war veteran, he gave his life to the people, he is the son of God.
"Zimbabweans wanted their land and they sent him to bring it, he brought it."
Dube recently survived a plot to oust him, which was hatched by a clique of councillors led by deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami. The councillors accused Dube of corruption.
MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele described Mahiya's statements as unfortunate.
Source - the standard
