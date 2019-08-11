Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nedbank fires 28 tellers over US$1m fraud

by Staff reporter
11 Aug 2019 at 11:23hrs | Views
Nedbank Zimbabwe has fired 28 employees for their alleged involvement in an alleged foreign currency scam, which cost the financial institution US$1,1 million.

The bank employees, mostly tellers, were arrested early this year for allegedly stealing depositors' foreign currency, which they replaced with real time gross settlement (RTGS) balances.

Nedbank, which is a local unit of one of South Africa's largest financial services group, discovered that the employees were allegedly withdrawing depositors' US dollars and trading them on the parallel market.

They would pocket the difference in the six-month period to March this year at a time when US dollar and RTGS balances were pegged at 1:1.

The matter is still pending before the courts, but documents show that the bank has already held disciplinary hearings for the employees who were found guilty.
They had been on suspension since April.

According to a letter to one of the tellers seen by standardbusiness, the employees were found guilty of fraud charges at hearings held on May 14.

Nedbank decided to fire the employees on July 10.

A source said the employees had appealed against the ruling and the appeal would be first handled by the bank's grievance and disciplinary committee.

If the workers don't get any joy, they will appeal to the banking industry national employment council (NEC).

"The NEC will be sitting as a tribunal to determine the fairness or otherwise of a dismissal based on the submissions from the respective parties such as the employee and the employer," the source said.

"The NEC will then pass a determination of either to reinstate the employee or confirm the dismissal.

"The composition of the appeal structure of the NEC is: two employer representatives, two employee representatives and an independent chairperson."

Nedbank's head of retail Godfrey Mubvumbi said he can not comment on the disciplinary process because it was still before the courts.

"Internal disciplinary processes are nearing completion," he said.

"Only then can we comment on the final outcome. In the meantime, the matter is also being pursued through the courts of law and it also would be sub judice to comment on that process."

Source - the standrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 677 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 759 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1631 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4319 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11384 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4071 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8969 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6559 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3980 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4765 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10854 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1721 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2710 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days