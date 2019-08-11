Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

$8,5m health equipment for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
11 Aug 2019 at 11:26hrs | Views
Celebration Health (CH), the philanthropic medical arm of Celebration Ministries, is seeking partners that will help to bring $8,5 million worth of donated state-of-the-art medical equipment from abroad.

Nigel Chanakira from CH told an international health conference jointly organised by The Standard and the Health and Childcare ministry in Harare last Tuesday that $850 000 was needed to ship the materials to Zimbabwe.

"CH specifically seeks your support to sponsor or part-sponsor a budget allocation of $850 000 for shipment and delivery to beneficiary health facilities of over $8,5 million worth of donated state-of-the-art medical equipment and supplies in 25 x 40-foot containers, as well as essential medicines," Chanakira said.

"This consignment, with an average of 10 times return for every dollar invested, will be donated through combined efforts that include our international medical equipment and medicines donor partners, MedShare International and CitiHope International."

The containers will be shipped from the United States of America through the Beira port in Mozambique before they are delivered to the intended recipients around Zimbabwe.

"As a partner, you may choose to sponsor the whole amount, a container or part of the shipping and delivery costs," Chanakira said.

"CH was created in 1996 and started operations in 2005 and was created in response to the health care needs of the underprivileged of our society and in response to Christ's call to us as believers to do something to ‘the least of Christ's brethren'."

He said for Zimbabwe to attain the highest possible level of health and quality of life, there was need for everyone to be involved.

"This vision can only be achieved through multi-sectoral partnerships involving all sectors of society – government, business, civil society organisations and communities," Chanakira added.

"These partnerships are particularly important for effective regulation; improved service delivery, quality, reach and effectiveness; coordination and efficiency in resource use; building ownership and a sense of involvement and participation by all."

Health and Childcare minister Obadiah Moyo applauded Alpha Media Holdings, the publishers of The Standard, for organising the conference, saying it should be an annual event that will help evaluate progress in the rebuilding of Zimbabwe's health sector.

Speakers included United States ambassador Brian Nichols and several top medical practitioners in the country.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 677 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1631 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4319 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11378 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8969 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6558 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5219 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4604 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3978 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4765 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10853 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1721 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2710 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days