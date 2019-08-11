Gold panner stabbed to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Kwekwe artisanal miner was arrested recently after he allegedly stabbed his colleague to death following a dispute over a cellphone and US$10 in Mazowe.Marshal Moyo (23), of Sesombe village under Chief Chamambwa in Kwekwe, allegedly pulled a knife after he lost his cellphone and US$10, which was in his wallet and stabbed Prosper Chemhere of Sanyati on the chest.Chemhere bled profusely and died after a few minutes.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.Moyo and Chemhere were sleeping in the same tent when the suspect woke up and realised that his Itel 2100 cellphone and US$10, which were in his pocket,were missing.Moyo accused Chemhere of stealing his property and a scuffle ensured.Moyo allegedly pulled a knife from his back pocket and fatally stabbed Chimhere.Onius Gwekwerere, the mine owner, arrested Moyo before surrendering him to the police. Chemhere's body was ferried to Concession District Hospital.