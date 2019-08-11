Musona reaffirms TB Joshua healing, slams false surgery rumours

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Warriors' captain, Knowledge Musona, has lashed out on Twitter slamming a report which claims he is to undergo surgery in Munich, Germany for an injury he once declared to be healed from after TB Joshua's prayers.A Zimbabwe based news agency, The Herald, published the report on Saturday, August 10 2019, with an image of him testifying at TB Joshua's church, The SCOAN, in Nigeria.The article asserted that the very ankle injury he had testified to be healed from could have limited his ability to play at his optimal level during the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.The provoked football captain immediately jumped on his Twitter account to personally let the senior sports editor, Mr Robson Sharuko, know how he felt about his article, debunking its false allegations.Musona tweeted, "Mr Robson Sharuko, with all due respect, I do not appreciate you writing false articles about me. I am not having ankle problems and I am not having an operation on my ankle! Please get your facts right first and stop writing false articles about me."The tweet triggered a heated exchange between the football captain and the editor – who was reluctant to admit that his story was false.Musona continued the exchange and said, "Stand by your lies; I thought your job is to report the truth? That says a lot about you." He finally ended the argument with by tweeting that he doesn't joke when it comes to his career, reaffirming his healing.The article by Mr Robson seems to follow a trending pattern among journalists who start rumours about TB Joshua to entice attention at all cost.