Mnangagwa preaches unity, peace

by Staff reporter
11 Aug 2019 at 16:24hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called upon Zimbabweans to remain united and fight for peace for the development of the country.

President Mnangagwa was addressing Zion Christian Church congregates at Defe in Gokwe for the commemoration of the founding father Bishop Samuel Mutendi's death.

He said "Let's unite and fight for peace and build this country where ever we are, whatever we do. Let's not be greedy and aspire other people's positions. Let's be satisfied with what God has given us. Let us love each other. Let's be united we have one national anthem, one national flag Zimbabwe is a unitary state. Unity Unity Unity".

President Mnangagwa commended the existing relationship between government and ZCC saying the church preaches peace and unity always as well as working towards the development of the country through various initiatives.

"Israel also had troubles and God gave them Samuel to deliver them from the suffering. Equally so, we were given Bishop Samuel who was arrested several times with houses burnt but he stood fast. Today we are here to remember this great man. Tomorrow we will be remembering our heroes and heroines what a benefiting precursor to this day as we unite here to remember this great man," he said.

ZCC has been partnering government in the construction of schools, dams and roads in different parts of the country.

In his remarks, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavhima said people are here to pray for prosperity and development of the country.

"People are here to pray for prosperity and national development as opposed to others who pray for misfortunes of this nation. We thank President Mnangagwa for initiating a host of programmes to alleviate the plight of the suffering in the face of drought," he said.

ZCC Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi said they invited President to ensure they pray together for the development of the country while also articulating the reason why congregates are gathered in Gokwe.

"We invited you (President Mnangagwa) so that we can pray together and thank God the almighty who put you in the position you are currently occupying. For you to continue to achieve your vision of developing this country you need spiritual deliverance. We are here to remember ZCC founding father Bishop Samuel Mutendi," he said.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Professor Paul Mavima  who is also Gokwe Sengwa National Assembly Member thanked the President for the provision of 30 tonnes of maize and rice adding that the District Development Fund (DDF) has also played a critical part in the development of the area through sinking of boreholes, rehabilitation of roads and construction of dams among other initiatives.

Source - zbc

