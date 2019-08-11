Ramaphosa rewarded Maria Ramos for her donation by PIC appointment?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Sunday Independent revealed some of the funders to the CR17 campaign, which included eNCA director and owner of Hosken Consolidated Investments, Johnny Copelyn, who reportedly donated R2m, while former Absa chief executive Maria Ramos reportedly donated R1m to one of the CR17 trust accounts.Ramos has since been appointed to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.Other donations made pre-conference reportedly include large sums from billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer's family, Oppenheimer Memorial Trust board member Bobby Godsell, former Imperial Holdings chief executive Mark Lamberti, financial services company Sygnia Ltd board member Andre Crawford-Brunt, Goldman Sachs Southern African chief executive Colin Coleman and Eskom board member Sifiso Dabengwa.