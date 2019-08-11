Chamisa's MDC request recount of Lupane East by-election results

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Movement for Democratic Change led by Nelson Chamisa has written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) applying for the recount of Lupane East by-election results.This comes after Zanu-PF candidate Mbongeni Dube prevailed over eight other candidates, garnering 6 369 votes while the MDC Alliance candidate Mr Dalumuzi Khumalo polled 4 505 votes. .The MDC also lost two local government elections: ward 22 in Bubi and ward 23 in Nkayi.The MDC’s loss, coming at a time Zimbabwe is in the throes of a debilitating economic crisis, has also sparked debate around the opposition’s capacity to consolidate its support base in perceived strongholds, while leveraging on the economic meltdown to dismantle Zanu PF’s grip on power.Paradoxically, Zanu PF, judging by the voting trends in these by-elections, continues to grow in stock despite the economic collapse which is attributed to mismanagement, bad governance and corruption.The opposition, still smarting from defeat in last year’s disputed poll that was controversially won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has attributed its fresh setbacks on empty coffers, citing that it has not yet “received a penny since April” from the ZW$3,8 million it is entitled to under the Political Parties Finance Act.While it cannot be ruled out that part of Zanu PF’s strategy to maintain a firm grip on the rural vote has been through violence, intimidation and outright rigging, political analysts say the opposition is yet to come up with an effective strategy to win the hearts and minds of rural constituents.Population demographics indicate that 67% of Zimbabwe’s 15 million citizens reside in rural areas, which is a critical support base for Zanu PF.The rural vote enabled Mnangagwa to narrowly beat MDC candidate Nelson Chamisa in last year’s general elections.In Mashonaland Central, Mnangagwa polled 366 785 votes compared to Chamisa’s 97 097 votes, while in Masvingo he received 319 073 votes with the opposition leader managing 171 196 votes.In Mashonaland East, Mnangagwa secured 334 617 votes whereas Chamisa polled 189 024 votes while in the Midlands, Mnangagwa polled 350 754 votes compared to Chamisa’s 255 059 votes.Mnangagwa garnered 312 958 votes in Mashonaland West, while Chamisa got 217 732.Chamisa only won the popular vote in Manicaland and Matabeleland North, albeit by slim margins.