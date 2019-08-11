PHOTOS: Mnangagwa at ZCC shrine

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited the ZCC Defe Shrine in Gokwe where the church had a meeting to commemorate the death of its founding father Bishop Samuel Mutendi.He was accompanied by Larry Mavhima and Ezra Chadzamira.The leader of the church Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi said , "We invited President Mnangagwa so that we can pray together and thank God the Almighty who put you in the position you are currently holding. For you to continue achieving your vision of developing this country, you need spiritual deliverance”In his speech Mnangagwa said there are people who wish to be invited to such gatherings but this is only through the grace of God.