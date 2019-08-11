Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa at ZCC shrine

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Aug 2019 at 17:33hrs | Views
President Emmerson  Mnangagwa visited the  ZCC Defe Shrine in Gokwe where the church had a meeting to commemorate the death of its founding father Bishop Samuel Mutendi.

He was accompanied by Larry Mavhima and Ezra Chadzamira.


The leader of the church Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi said , "We invited President Mnangagwa so that we can pray together and thank God the Almighty who put you in the position you are currently holding. For you to continue achieving your vision of developing this country, you need spiritual deliverance”

In his speech Mnangagwa said there are people who wish to be invited to such gatherings but this is only through the grace of God.



Source - Byo24News

