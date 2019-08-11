MDC Alliance ready to expose the army

News / National

by Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance says it will use technology in its August 16 planned protests to capture any human rights violations by the army.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said on the date of the planned demos they will have eyes everywhere."Here on going forward, we will put strong eyes everywhere, army no killing people because you will be caught," said Sibanda."We will deploy technology to identify military cars, take images of army personnel. You can't hide, don’t take stupid orders, serve and protect! That's your oath."Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda recently said the military would not allow the country to degenerate into anarchy.The police say they are yet to clear the MDC Alliance to demonstrate in what promises to be the mother of protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.