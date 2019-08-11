Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bhalagwe heroes acre status rejected

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Aug 2019 at 20:48hrs | Views
A Matabelaland civic society organisation Ibhetshu lika Zulu has rejected the notion that Bhalagwe memorial site should be treated as a heroes acre.

In a statement on Sunday issued by the Secretary General Mbuso Fuzwayo the organisation said: Bhalagwe memorial site must be preserved as a genocide site and not a Heroes acre for the following reasons;

1.    Bhalagwe hills are traditionally sacred and should not be established as graveyards and therefore the heroes acre must not be established on sacred spaces.
2.    The Antelope mine shafts awere used  by the enemy to bury thousands and thousands of our people to hide the crime of genocide hence the need to preserve the evidence.
3.    By allowing a heroes acre the community will be supporting the genocide and discrimination of victims of Gukurahundi genocide by depriving them rights to be acknowledged and seek justice.
4.    By celebrating liberation war heroes at Bhalagwe and suppressing Gukurahundi genocide memorial is an insult to both liberation heroes and genocide victims who come from the same communities.
5.    A heroes acre at Bhalagwe supposedly for the Matobo community violates the memory and legacy of victims who lie in mine shafts.
6.    Celebrating heroes at Bhalagwe is a denial of Gukurahundi genocide and denialism is  acrime under international law

Recent reports indicate that Matobo Rural District Council (RDC) declared the Bhalagwe  site a Heroes Acre about 20 years ago.

The mass graves are located at the foot of the disused Antelope Mine. When the mining company wanted to resuscitate their activities at the mine, they discovered human remains, which were reburied in mass graves at a site identified by villagers.

It was originally a base for ex-Zipra troops incorporated into the Zimbabwe National Army. But in 1982 the troops there were accused of being dissidents.

The camp was surrounded by paratroop and commando units and shut down.

Children, as well as adults, were kept in Bhalagwe. The detainees were trucked in from all over Matabeleland South. Survivors'accounts consistently refer to daily deaths at the camp. Villagers living near the Antelope mine report there were nightly visits by trucks, with workers tipping the corpses down a shaft, and explosions as hand-grenades were thrown after them.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 670 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 630 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 895 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1630 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4317 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11360 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 933 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4069 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8962 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3192 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6558 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5217 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4602 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3978 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

19 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4764 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10851 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1720 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2708 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days