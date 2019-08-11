Latest News Editor's Choice


Steep fees for Zimbabweans seeking healthcare in Zambia

by Staff reporter
11 Aug 2019 at 21:44hrs | Views
Zimbabweans travelling across the border for medical treatment in Livingstone, Zambia, have been hard hit by a hike in health-care fees there and stringent new conditions for foreigners.

Among those most affected are tourists and Zimbabweans living in Victoria Falls, Hwange and surrounding areas.




