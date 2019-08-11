Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CIOs plan to hijack MDC 16 August protests?

by newzimbabwe
11 Aug 2019 at 21:57hrs | Views
AMID fears violent clashes and a backlash from the government, the opposition MDC has put in place elaborate security measures to ensure its planned march set for August 16th goes without incident.

In a statement Sunday the Nelson Chamisa led opposition party said it will put in place hundreds of marshals and security cameras in order to flush out would be trouble makers.

MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele claimed the opposition has been made aware of plans by State agents to hijack the protests.

"Digital cameras will be used to film the entire march to ensure that any planted elements trying to disrupt the peaceful march will be fully recorded.

"This is meant to ensure that the people's Free Zimbabwe march is not just guaranteed to be peaceful, but also to be resounding success," Molokele said.

"In particular, hundreds of peace marshals will be deployed."
Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said on the date of the planned demos they will have eyes everywhere.

"Here on going forward, we will put strong eyes everywhere, army no killing people because you will be caught," said Sibanda.

"We will deploy technology to identify military cars, take images of army personnel. You can't hide, don’t take stupid orders, serve and protect! Thats your oath."

Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda recently said the military would not allow the country to degenerate into anarchy.

The police say they are yet to clear the MDC Alliance to demonstrate in what promises to be the mother of protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Police have indicated they are yet to respond to the notice by the opposition. Legally the MDC only needs to notify the police but authorities have abused this section of the law to ban petitions and marches under the pretext that there would be security fears or that they would not at the time have adequate manpower to manage the event.

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema issued a press statement alleging that the some foreigners who recently came to Zimbabwe in guise of tourists are working with the opposition to destablise the country singling out an unnamed foreign national linked to the Arab Spring and the recent Sudan protests as examples.

"We are also aware that some foreign nationals are now in the country under the pretext of being tourists yet they are activists who are working closely with the opposition political parties to organise the planned demonstrations.

"The foreigners include one who is known for masterminding the Arab Spring and the recent Sudan clashes," Mathema said then.

The MDC however dismissed Mathema's statement as panic by Mnangagwa's government whose agenda is to justify deployment of security forces on civilians.

"It is very clear that that both Zanu PF and the rogue regime are now in a panic mode and desperate to justify their well known own violent behaviour.

"This then explains why they are now actively using their functionaries such as Mathema, Pupurai Togarepi (Zanu PF youth league secretary), Energy Mutodi (Deputy Information Minister), and Victor Matemadanda (Deputy Defence Minister), among others, in a futile attempt to dictate the nature and character of the forthcoming protests," Molokele said.

The MDC has called for the march this week to protest what the party says is a deteriorating economic and social situation as well as force President Mnangagwa to the negotiate with Chamisa on a possible power transfer.



Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 669 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1120 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 895 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1630 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4316 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11357 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 933 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4069 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8960 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3192 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6556 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5217 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4600 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3977 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

19 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

19 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4764 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10851 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1720 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2708 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days