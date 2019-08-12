Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa says 'Good times are near'

by Staff reporter
12 Aug 2019 at 07:48hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and steadfast under the prevailing socio-economic challenges saying the end of the bad patch is near.

Addressing thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members attending the annual Zuva Ra Samuel commemorations at Defe Dopota shrine in Gokwe North, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe as a unitary State needs a united people who recognise their different roles and responsibilities for the betterment of the country.

"As Zimbabweans, we must not be found fighting over our inheritance, let us unite and use this resource we got from the Lord together. Wherever you are, you might be a teacher, a farmer, where you are do it with all your heart because that is your area of expertise to move Zimbabwe forward. At each given time you should be doing something God-given. You can't aspire to be what you are not. Be satisfied with what you were given by the Lord and the country will move forward," he said.

"I thank you for inviting me to ZCC. As I see all of you here as a church, I see the hand of Samuel. He didn't die and I am here because of him. Let us love each other, let us be united. We have one national anthem, one national flag, Zimbabwe is a unitary state. If you are asleep and dream otherwise wake up and pray. Ask the Lord to give you the spirit to work for your country and we must be united as a family."

President Mnangagwa said he was honoured to have been invited to the ZCC conference as he knew that the presence of God was there. He said there are many people in the country who wish to be invited to speak at such massive church gatherings but circumstances fail them.

"I was touched by the story of the birth of Sekuru Samuel Mutendi. The man of God went through a lot of trials and tribulations but he stood firm, he never lost focus.

"The name Samuel, I want to explain to you today, in the past and in the family of Israel, they had problems amongst themselves, hunger, squabbles and war and God gave them Prophet Samuel who sorted their problems. In Rhodesia we were given prophet Samuel Mutendi who was arrested many times but he remained strong,  remained brave, his houses were burnt time and again but he remained strong and today we are gathered here," the President said.

President Mnangagwa said today the country remembers the gallant sons and daughters of the country who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

"We must enjoy that freedom. Today we are commemorating the prophet (Samuel) who preached love and unity. Among us, who was forced to come here? Samuel guided us to come here so that we give praise to the Lord. So I say to you today, the God in heaven knows our path, He knows our talents, He knows everything about us before we know anything. I thank the Lord for our prophet who remembered me and I am here at this well of water to receive the word of God," he said.

The President commended ZCC for working with the Government in developing the country in the provision of education and health services. He also said the church preaches about unity and love.

"Faith without works is useless. Samuel preached the word and at the same time building. Even today you are preaching and working just like what the word of the Lord says. I never expected to be President. I was just an aid, but the Lord had His ways. He said I will jump the border but will come back," said the President.

"God has a vision. We welcome everything from the Lord and we ask for goodness and mercy and we know that the Lord is our leader, we take guidance from him. This church you have come to is a church of God. This church plays a critical role in Zimbabwe. It preaches the gospel of peace, justice and forgiveness. This is the desire of the Lord above. In James 2 vs 14, the Bible says faith without works is dead. My Government appreciates the construction of churches, clinics, schools, dams, we would like to say thank you."  

In his address, Bishop Mutendi said the church was happy with the way the Second Republic was working tirelessly to uplift the lives of Zimbabweans.

"I appreciate that you have work to do and you need God's help. God says you have to be brave to take your people to their inheritance. If God says it then we can do it and that is why we have to be strong. Your Excellency, you are one of the people who were sent by the Lord. We would like to talk about Samuel our prophet. Born as a premature baby with no life expected, they placed him in a goat pan. They wanted to throw him away the next morning but God passed by and breathed life into him. Just like a lot of you are alive," he said.

"Your Excellency you have heroes commemorations to prepare but you chose to come and pray with us here. We thank God. Zimbabwe will survive. It will live, it will soldier on under your leadership. We must stand firm and trust in God. You can be in power your Excellency but God is in control and He is the one who put you in this position."  

Bishop Mutendi said the wish of the Lord is for Zimbabwe to prosper.  

"Let's look for peace and we must not lose hope, this is a passing phase. God is happy and we must call on Him. You are a very busy man but you managed to spare some time. God is with you. We will pray for you and you must bring the people of Zimbabwe together. You were put by God," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 665 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1120 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 895 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1630 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4315 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11350 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 933 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4068 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8959 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3192 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6555 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5217 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4600 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3977 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

19 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

19 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4762 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10849 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1720 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2708 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days