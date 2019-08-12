Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe gets China, India loans to boost power generation

by Staff reporter
12 Aug 2019 at 07:53hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE has obtained three separate loans of just over US$108,3 million from the Export-Import Bank of China and Export-Import Bank of India to be used for power generation projects and broadband expansion.

Government tied a loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China of ¥465 050 000 (US$65 852 350) on June 26, while the Exim-Import Bank of India released two loans of US$23 million and US$19,5 million.  

In an Extraordinary Government Gazette published last Friday, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, concluded the loan agreements.

The Chinese loan has a 20-year tenure at an interest rate of 2 percent per annum and a management fee of 0,25 percent on the outstanding principal amount.

"The loan will be utilised for the purpose of expanding the Zimbabwe NetOne National Mobile Broadband Expansion Project," said Government.

A copy of the loan agreement will be available for inspection at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development offices in Harare. The Export-Import Bank of India provided a US$23 million line of credit, which also has a tenure of 20 years, with a grace period of five years at an interest rate of 1,75 percent per annum.

It also has a commitment fee at the rate of 0,5 percent on outstanding principal amount. A management fee shall be payable once off at the rate 0,5 percent. Government said the loan will be utilised for "financing renovation and upgrading of the Bulawayo Thermal Power Plant".

Prof Ncube concluded the loan agreement on April 4, 2019.

Further, the Export-Import Bank of India released a US$19,5 million, which will be used to finance Phase II of Deka Pumping Station and River Intake System. The loan is for 20 years with a grace period of five years.

It has an interest rate of 1,75 percent per annum, and a commitment fee at a rate of 0,5 percent on the outstanding principal amount.  

A management fee shall be payable once off at the rate of 0,5 percent. The India loans are expected to improve the country's power situation which is presently precarious, although Government has been running around to normalise the situation.

Declining water levels in Lake Kariba have plunged most parts of the country into darkness for longer periods per day.

There are fears that if the water levels continue to decline in Lake Kariba, power generation could stop by early October, which will almost complicate the situation.

Last Friday, Kariba Hydropower Station was generating 164MW, against an installed capacity of 1 050MW. Hwange Thermal Power Station was producing 469MW, and Harare and Munyati 15MW each. This means the country was generating 663MW against a national demand of 1 700MW.

Source - chronicle

