Shun MDC demos, workers told

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions (ZFTU) has urged workers not to participate in demonstrations being organised by the MDC Alliance saying this cripples the country's economy.The opposition party is organising demonstrations purportedly to protest against the alleged deteriorating economic situation in the country under President Mnangagwa's administration.In an interview, ZFTU Matabeleland region secretary Mr Pardon Mangena said members of the public should not take part in the demonstrations as protests will not solve Zimbabwe's economic challenges but will bring more misery. He said workers should rather deploy most of their time to their work which promotes development and is the primary source of their livelihoods."As ZFTU we want to encourage all workers as well as the unemployed across the country not to take part in the anticipated demonstrations being organised by the MDC Alliance because it is not a productive move. Leaving work and going for demonstrations might bring more misery as some might lose their jobs during the demonstrations," he said."We understand workers are going through a difficult time because of the economic situation. We therefore urge them to be patient with the Government because it is working towards improving the livelihoods of everyone through implementation of new policies and ideas."Mr Mangena said the MDC Alliance is working with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) to organise the demonstrations."The demonstrations are a project of both the MDC and ZCTU leadership. ZCTU is also advocating for demonstrations and has given a seven-day ultimatum," he said."As ZFTU we urge the government to de-register ZCTU from being a trade union because it has become a political instrument and is creating disorder among workers."