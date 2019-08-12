Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC wary of Zanu-PF tricks

by Staff reporter
12 Aug 2019 at 07:57hrs | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC party has said it is going to employ peace marshals and electronically monitor its planned protest next week to guard against possible infiltration and hijacking by unruly elements.

MDC has set August 16 as the date to protest against the government's handling of the economy, which is mired in its worst crisis in a decade which it claims has plunged most citizens into poverty.

The move to secure the protests follows speculation that Zanu-PF youths were already printing MDC T-shirts to use to perpetrate violence and justify heavy police and military intervention to stop protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration over the worsening economy.

"No stone has been left unturned in strict measures to ensure that the people's free Zimbabwe march is going to be most peaceful, one ever witnessed in the country," MDC national spokesperson Daniel Molokele said in a statement yesterday.

"Digital cameras will be used to film the entire march to ensure that any violent planted elements trying to disrupt the peaceful march will be fully recorded. This is meant to ensure that the people's free Zimbabwe march is not just guaranteed to be peaceful, but also to be a resounding success."

In the past, the MDC accused Zanu-PF supporters of infiltrating their protests to perpetrate violent activities and justify police heavy-handedness as well as portray the opposition party as violent.

Zanu-PF youths reportedly torched a Zupco bus during the January protests over fuel price hikes. Police and the military later intervened and shot into the protestors. Seventeen people were fatally shot, 200 injured and over 1 000 arrested, mainly opposition members.

Zanu-PF secretary for youth affairs, Pupurai Togarepi last week vowed to deal with the MDC protesters, accusing the opposition party of having already failed to meet the test for peace, raising fears the ruling party would trigger violence to cause the arrest of MDC officials.

But Molokele said his party will deploy hundreds of peace marshals to monitor the demonstration.

The party, Molokele said, was concerned by the spirited attempts by the Zanu-PF regime to tarnish the march.
"Indeed, Zanu-PF and the rogue regime have no business, whatsoever, related to the people's peaceful march. It is very clear that both Zanu-PF and the rogue regime are now in a panic mode and desperate to justify their well-known own violent behaviour," he said.

"This then explains why they are now actively using their functionaries such as Cain Mathema (Home Affairs
minister), Pupurai Togarepi, Energy Mutodi (Information deputy minister) and Victor Matemadanda (Defence deputy minister), among others, in a futile attempt to dictate the nature and character of the forthcoming people's peaceful march. Indeed, Zimbabweans are not surprised at all by the rogue regime's desperate efforts to disrupt the popular people's march."

Molokele said, ironically the Zanu-PF government claimed it was a "new dispensation", yet its behaviour showed it was nothing, but the same old Zanu-PF regime Zimbabweans have feared since 1980.

He said no amount of determined attempts by the regime would stop the popular tide of the people's call for democratic change in Zimbabwe, claiming Zimbabweans were now tired of endless suffering, painful repression from a rogue regime and willing to take action.

"The rogue regime must be reminded that the people of Zimbabwe are now so determined to make sure that all perpetrators of violent injustice will no longer be allowed to get away with murder, both literally and metaphorically. So, it is now just a matter of time before freedom and justice prevail in Zimbabwe," Molokele said.
He said the difficult economic situation in the country would force many people, including churches, businesspeople, labour, students and civic movements to join the protests.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has already come out in support of the protests and women's rights activist Maureen Kademaunga has also thrown her weight behind the MDC call for protests.

"A loaf of bread now costs $10 and I still have to queue for it. Life is tough out here, I can't watch while my children starve. August 16, I am hitting the streets, @TogarepiPupurai you can kill me for exercising my section 59 rights and for standing up for my children," Kademaunga tweeted on Saturday.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 714 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1137 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1647 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

10 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4330 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11478 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 936 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 9006 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1554 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6567 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5226 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4606 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3989 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4772 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10873 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1173 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1530 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

21 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

21 hrs ago | 2715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days