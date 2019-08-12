Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Politicisation of food on the increase: ZPP

by Staff reporter
12 Aug 2019 at 07:58hrs | Views
POLITICISATION of food aid is on the increase countrywide, with Zanu-PF activists and war veterans being mentioned as the chief culprits, the Zimbabwe Peace Project has said in its latest report.

"The continued deprivation of food aid to the vulnerable due to political affiliation is a worrying trend that must be addressed immediately. Section 77 in the Zimbabwean Constitution clearly provides for the right to food. The State has the obligation to ensure that right is provided for all citizens whatever their political persuasion," ZPP said.

"Conflicting reports from government officials in acknowledging that there indeed is discrimination in food allocation is worrying to say the least. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister July Moyo (chairperson of inter-Cabinet committee that deals with disaster and climate change) recently confirmed that government was concerned over reports of abuse of food aid. However, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza recently refuted reports of partisan distribution of food aid."

ZPP urged government to tackle the problem and deal with Zanu-PF officials who are depriving citizens of food aid.
"The 5,7 million Zimbabweans reportedly needing food aid (Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Report) will fail to get the needed assistance if partisan allocation of aid is not addressed. The depressed socio-economic environment in Zimbabwe is increasingly a cause for concern as citizens are frustrated," ZPP further noted.

The peace watchdog expressed concern over threats by Defence deputy minister Victor Matemadanda to unleash soldiers on citizens who join the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and MDC's protests against the poor social and economic conditions prevailing in the country.

The ZPP implored those in power to exercise restraint when making statements as they risk inciting violence.
It reported that on July 12, Zanu-PF youths in Murewa North forced villagers to convene a development meeting at Zihute Hall in ward 30.

The youths, led by Innocent Mhutebwani (45) and Tashupika Mushonga (60), threatened and intimidated villagers suspected of listening to Voice of America Studio 7 radio station.

"Villagers were told that Zanu-PF members will conduct a local operation called Muphone Mako Munei? (What's in Your Phone?) in order to bring to book opposition supporters who keep Studio 7 content in their phones. These threats are a clear indication of the increasingly intolerant landscape. A democratic society is evident through people of different persuasions thriving side by side without confrontation and retribution," ZPP reported.

The watchdog said it noted incidences of inter and intra-party violence within and among the leading political parties. The organisation urged political actors to be exemplary in exercising peace.

"We are also concerned by reports that people have been victimised and intimidated during First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's outreach visits. One such case was reported in Mazowe Central at Rosa Rural District Hospital in ward 9, where suspected State security agents reportedly harassed Simbarashe Sithole, a freelance journalist, confiscated his Press card and barred him from conducting his duties."

ZPP said in Binga North, the First Lady reportedly castigated women for failing to take up business opportunities and "allowing" other tribes to take resources from them; offending and angering residents in the process.

"We urge all leaders in their various capacities to exercise restraint and create an enabling environment for peace, and desist from fermenting contention and strife. War veterans are an important part of Zimbabwe's legacy and we appreciate the immense contribution they made to the liberation of Zimbabwe. We are also alive to the fact that this liberation was to ensure that every Zimbabwean thrives in a free society," said ZPP.

The rights watchdog said some war veterans have exhibited predatory tendencies by depriving food aid to the vulnerable, threatening the peace of Zimbabweans for expressing their political opinions and hounding people for monies to commemorate Heroes Day.

"We beseech the liberation fighters to dig deep and return to the heroes of old, championing the rights of every Zimbabwean and fostering a free and peaceful country."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

5 hrs ago | 985 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

5 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 541 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

6 hrs ago | 1572 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

8 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

8 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

9 hrs ago | 3931 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4245 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

9 hrs ago | 10901 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

10 hrs ago | 4016 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

11 hrs ago | 8778 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

14 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

14 hrs ago | 6516 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 5192 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 4586 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 3945 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

18 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

18 hrs ago | 4730 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10795 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1706 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1167 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

19 hrs ago | 789 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

19 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

19 hrs ago | 831 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

19 hrs ago | 1505 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

19 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

19 hrs ago | 2665 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days