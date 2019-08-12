News / National
Mupfumira's world crumbles further
12 Aug 2019 at 07:58hrs | Views
The Zanu-PF Mashonaland West province yesterday recalled incarcerated former Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira from Parliament and central committee.
Speaking at the provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) in Chinhoyi, provincial chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi said the province saw it fit to recall Mupfumira because she was facing serious charges.
"PCC recommends that we recall Mupfumira as Member of Parliament and we are also recommending that the party reconsider her position in the central committee that as of now she should just be a card-carrying member," Ziyambi said.
On the politburo position, Ziyambi said President Emmerson Mnangagwa will use his discretion.
But some provincial members said Mupfumira was getting a raw deal from the party since members facing similar charges in other provinces like David Parirenyatwa and Supa Mandiwanzira were still holding their party positions.
Speaking at the provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) in Chinhoyi, provincial chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi said the province saw it fit to recall Mupfumira because she was facing serious charges.
On the politburo position, Ziyambi said President Emmerson Mnangagwa will use his discretion.
But some provincial members said Mupfumira was getting a raw deal from the party since members facing similar charges in other provinces like David Parirenyatwa and Supa Mandiwanzira were still holding their party positions.
Source - newsday
Comments
450m2 stand is for sale at pumula south emthunzini
600m2 stand with water and electricity available is for sale at woodville park medium density bulawayo