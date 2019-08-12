Mnangagwa hails Zion Church projects

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed the Zion Christian Church led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi for undertaking projects designed to uplift the lives of communities in line with his vision 2030 agenda.Speaking at a ZCC annual conference in Defe, Gokwe, attended by various government officials, Mnangagwa said the church had a big role to play in nation building."We are fully supportive of what the church is doing towards uplifting communities through projects," Mnangagwa said yesterday."God says faith without works is dead, so we want to acknowledge the developmental projects and the work being done by the church; the construction of schools, the construction of clinics and the construction of dams. It is this church which does that in support of the government, we want to thank you for that."He added: "We should not be seen fighting over our inheritance, but we must unite and work together because it is what moves the country forward. The church plays an integral part in preaching the gospel of peace and love and we thank you for that."Mnangagwa also urged people to prioritise their own areas of expertise in order to move the country forward.More than 42 000 ZCC congregants converged at the Defe shrine in memory of their late founding leader Samuel Mutendi.Mnangagwa, who is believed to be a relative of Mutendi, has visited the ZCC several times since he took over from former President Robert Mugabe who was ousted in a coup in November 2017. Mutendi claimed then that Mnangagwa was chosen by God.