Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ezimnyama are Chibuku Neshamwari champs

by Staff reporter
12 Aug 2019 at 07:59hrs | Views
POPULAR Bulawayo-based dance ensemble Ezimnyama are this year's champions after they ruled the roost at the national finals of the annual Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival held on Saturday at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma.

The 17-member group once again proved they are a force to reckon with after shrugging off stiff competition from nine other provincial representatives to emerge the ultimate winners of the grand prize of $15 000 plus a floating trophy.

This is the second time Ezimnyama settled for top position after they outshined other groups two years ago at the same festival when it was held in their own backyard, at Bulawayo's White City Stadium, in 2017.

On Saturday, the group showcased a well-choreographed Tswana traditional dance, called Setapa that originates from Botswana, but also found locally in Matabeleland South.

The dance routine, which is characterised by whistles and fancy footwork, charmed the judges to accord the group 409 marks out of a possible 500.

Mashonaland West province's representatives Budiriro Arts ensemble, who came second with 366 marks, will receive $10 000, while third-placed Totambengoma, who represented Harare got 363 marks and will get $5 000 on top of their silver and bronze medals, respectively.

At the festival, the competing groups showcased a diverse range of themes through native and different dances that include Dinhe, Chinyambera, Zambia Nyau, Mbakumba, Nsumbule, Ben Arinoti, Mbende and Jiti that was a marvel to watch for the guests and thousands of unpaying merrymakers.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the festival, Ezimnyama dance ensemble founder and artistic director, Phibion Ncube said hard work was the magic behind their victory.

"We feel honoured to be once again crowned Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival national finals winners. What contributed towards our win is hard work and dedication because we knew that if we did serious rehearsals, we would produce something of quality and our creativity contributed a lot," he said.

"As Ezimnyama, we don't just perform dances from the region, we go across the board. What we did was to go and research deep down in Botswana for this Setapa dance. I want to encourage my other colleagues to do more research, working on customs and creativity. You can only win the competition by working hard."

On their monetary prize, Ncube said while they would share some of it, their major priority would be to channel it towards developmental projects.

"We are looking forward to going places around the world showcasing our cultures. It's not like we are only going to be doing dances here in Zimbabwe. No, we need to spread our wings and network with other arts institutions across the globe," he said.

"Vision and discipline have seen us going strong and be intact since inception. What we normally do as Ezimnyama is that we nurture the talent and also promote it. We live through this thing as we do performances around the country."

Ncube said parents should not suppress their children's talents, especially those with interest in arts, but instead, support and help them to achieve their goals.

In separate addresses at the event, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe deputy director Josiah Kusena and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers' Association president Kennedy Kachuruka applauded the festival partners for continuously running the event, saying Delta Beverages was doing a good job in promoting culture in Zimbabwe through such a festival.

Meanwhile, sungura ace Alick Macheso, backed by his Orchestra Mberikwazvo, spiced up the festival as a guest performer, with a top drawer performance.

Although the Madhawu hitmaker took long to join his band members on stage than expected, he however, rewarded the tolerant merrymakers with a splendid performance that was worth the wait.

His playlist comprised both his latest and old hits, which have moulded him to be the respected music icon he is today, both on the local and international stages.

Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival is a long-running empowerment programme sponsored by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand and co-ordinated by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in partnership with the Zimbabwe Traditional Dance Association.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1136 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1647 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

10 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4329 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11469 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 935 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 9003 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1554 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6566 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5225 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4606 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3989 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4770 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10871 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1726 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1173 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1530 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

21 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

21 hrs ago | 2715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days