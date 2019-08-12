Security guard kills artisanal miner

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN artisanal miner from Kaminza, in Guruve was reportedly fatally shot by a security guard from a private security company in a gold claim dispute on Friday.Sources close to the incident told NewsDay that Cleto Nzori (51), from Panobva village in Bikita, who is employed as a security guard, is currently assisting Guruve police with investigations under RRB number 3999922 after he allegedly shot dead Anymore Magumbe (30) at Prince Crown Mine, Kaminza Business Centre, in Guruve."The security guard allegedly opened fire on Magumbe, killing him on the spot after he came with 149 others in protest against a gold dealer, Ashly Makara, who owns huge pieces of land and gold claims. The mob was threatening to take over the mine, saying Makara was not ploughing back into the community," the source said.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said he was yet to receive the report.Speaking from the crime scene, Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro denounced the guard for killing the artisanal miner."We are saddened with the loss of our local man who hails from Marisa village under Chief Bepura, Guruve. There was no need for killing each other, worse without firing warning shots," Dutiro said."People of Guruve strongly condemn the killing of a community member, since this is now the second time. We understand the artisanal miners were only demanding a share from the vast gold claims Makara holds. They should talk over the matter and not kill people," he said.Magumbe's friend, David Kandororo, accused Makara of bribing the police to raid artisanal miners."It is very shocking to note that armed police from Bindura, not our local police, make raids on the mine. Just last Monday, a delegation from Bindura came here and shot three miners leaving them seriously injured," he said."That move angered more artisanal miners who besieged the mine in protest and unfortunately the guard fatally shot my friend, but we are not going to fold our hands and watch one person benefit at the expense of the majority."Efforts to contact Makara proved futile, as her mobile phone was not reachable.Meanwhile, sometime in February 2017 at the same mine, another guard was charged with murder after fatally shooting a gold panner.