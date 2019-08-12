R550 000 robber jailed 10 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN armed robber, who was part of a gang of five which shot Muchineripi Hlaringo of Beitbridge eight times before making off with more than half a million rand in June this year, was on Friday jailed to 10 years.Enoch Nyamani (31) will serve an effective eight years after regional magistrate Chrispen Mberewere conditionally suspended two years for five years.Nyamani's Ford Ranger king-cab car, bought using part of the stolen R567 000, was forfeited to the State.He had argued the car was not his basing on the registration book, which bore Luckson Chibage's name.Prosecutor Ronald Mugwagwa had asked the court that the car be sold to compensate Hlaringo, from who the money was stolen on June 9.Nyamani and four others, still at large, broke into Hlaringo's house, and found him sleeping with his wife, Loveness Mhike, and their two children.A gun-totting Nyamani shot Hlaringo twice on the thigh, once on the left calf, once on the right upper arm, thrice on the left upper arm and once in the abdomen as he violently demanded cash.He got the loot and used Hlaringo's Toyota RunX as a getaway vehicle after also taking away the victim's two phones.They tied his wife after demanding instructions of how to open the home security gate.Nyamani was arrested four days after the robbery and voluntarily led police during indications of how they committed the crime, including showing the police where they dumped Hlaringo's car near Lutumba as they made good their escape to Polokwane.Acting on intelligence, Beitbridge police on June 13, 2019 intercepted Nyamani just outside the border post as he returned to his South Africa base.He was under surveillance as he travelled to and from Beitbridge, showing off his new car.Mberewere, expected to preside over Nyamani's four counts of attempted murder, said it was difficult for the court to dispose of the vehicle to compensate Hlaringo."Had he agreed it was his, it was going to be easy, but he is saying it is not his car, so the only way is to forfeit it to the State," the magistrate said.In his evidence, investigating officer Musiiwa Dhewa said Nyamani and his accomplices all bought vehicles from the proceeds of the crime."Nyamani could not buy the car in his name because he had no passport. His submission that the car belongs to someone is false considering that a month later, no one has come to claim the car," Dhewa said.