Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

R550 000 robber jailed 10 years

by Staff reporter
12 Aug 2019 at 08:06hrs | Views
AN armed robber, who was part of a gang of five which shot Muchineripi Hlaringo of Beitbridge eight times before making off with more than half a million rand in June this year, was on Friday jailed to 10 years.

Enoch Nyamani (31) will serve an effective eight years after regional magistrate Chrispen Mberewere conditionally suspended two years for five years.

Nyamani's Ford Ranger king-cab car, bought using part of the stolen R567 000, was forfeited to the State.

He had argued the car was not his basing on the registration book, which bore Luckson Chibage's name.
Prosecutor Ronald Mugwagwa had asked the court that the car be sold to compensate Hlaringo, from who the money was stolen on June 9.

Nyamani and four others, still at large, broke into Hlaringo's house, and found him sleeping with his wife, Loveness Mhike, and their two children.

A gun-totting Nyamani shot Hlaringo twice on the thigh, once on the left calf, once on the right upper arm, thrice on the left upper arm and once in the abdomen as he violently demanded cash.

He got the loot and used Hlaringo's Toyota RunX as a getaway vehicle after also taking away the victim's two phones.

They tied his wife after demanding instructions of how to open the home security gate.
Nyamani was arrested four days after the robbery and voluntarily led police during indications of how they committed the crime, including showing the police where they dumped Hlaringo's car near Lutumba as they made good their escape to Polokwane.

Acting on intelligence, Beitbridge police on June 13, 2019 intercepted Nyamani just outside the border post as he returned to his South Africa base.

He was under surveillance as he travelled to and from Beitbridge, showing off his new car.

Mberewere, expected to preside over Nyamani's four counts of attempted murder, said it was difficult for the court to dispose of the vehicle to compensate Hlaringo.

"Had he agreed it was his, it was going to be easy, but he is saying it is not his car, so the only way is to forfeit it to the State," the magistrate said.

In his evidence, investigating officer Musiiwa Dhewa said Nyamani and his accomplices all bought vehicles from the proceeds of the crime.

"Nyamani could not buy the car in his name because he had no passport. His submission that the car belongs to someone is false considering that a month later, no one has come to claim the car," Dhewa said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

5 hrs ago | 985 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

5 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 541 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

6 hrs ago | 1572 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

8 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

8 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

9 hrs ago | 3931 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4245 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

9 hrs ago | 10901 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

10 hrs ago | 4016 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

11 hrs ago | 8778 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

14 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

14 hrs ago | 6516 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 5192 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 4586 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 3945 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

18 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

18 hrs ago | 4730 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10795 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1706 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1167 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

19 hrs ago | 789 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

19 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

19 hrs ago | 831 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

19 hrs ago | 1505 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

19 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

19 hrs ago | 2665 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days