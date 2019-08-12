Barbourfields fortune for Triangle

News / National

by Staff reporter

Triangle 5 - 0 RukinzoAllan Tavariswa grabbed a first-half brace as Triangle hammered Burundi side Rukinzo in the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg tie at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.The other goals were scored by captain Ralph Kawondera, Timothy January and substitute Tito Chintuli as the Sugar Sugar Boys put themselves on good footing ahead of the second leg in two weeks' time.Eight minutes into the game, Tavariswa received a cross from January on the left, dribbled past goalkeeper Bosco Baukagakura before coolly slotting the ball into an empty net.Baukagakura was caught back-pedalling by a Tavariswa stinger from outside the box after marking late.Triangle's skipper Kawondera then met a Gerald Bero cross with a powerful header on the stroke of half time, beating Baukagakura all systems out.After an anxious start to the second half, which saw the visitors threatening Triangle, Bero made a solo run 10 minutes after the break and struck the cross bar.A minute later, Bero delivered a cross from the right, which picked out January, who roasted right-back Faustin Ndikumana before unleashing a grounder past Baukagakura.Yasser Tuyisenge's flashing header five minutes after the breather from a Ndikumana cross narrowly missed the upright.Chinthuli came in in optional time to kill off the match with a header from a Russell Madamombe corner kick.Coach Taurai Mangwiro said his boys applied themselves well to get the victory."It was a good game for Triangle. It was not easy, but the way we applied ourselves made it look like it was easy. What was good for us is that we did not concede," he said.His counterpart Ramadhani Maulidi said they played against a strong team."In football, there are three results, a win, a draw and a defeat and it was a day in which Triangle won and congratulations to them. Ours is a new team that is coming from a lower division. We came with hopes of winning, but we played against a strong team. We remain optimistic against Triangle at home," Maulidi said.TEAMSTriangle: R Mudimu, T Mavunga, A Chiveya, D Dzvinyai, C Dhuwa, T January (D Murimba, 90'), O Mwerahari, R Kawondera, G Bero (R Madamombe, 67'), A Tavarwisa (T Chintuli, 90+2'), K ChigwidaRukinzo: B Baukagakura, F Ndikumana, S Bigirimana, A Bigirimana, C Toto (S Ali, 46'), C Nduwayezu, P Niyonkuru (A Bizimana, 46'),Y Tuyisenge (M Raoul, 87') J Fataki, I Kwizera, P Mugabo