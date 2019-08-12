Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jim Kunaka attacked, loses US$2 000

by Staff reporter
12 Aug 2019 at 08:07hrs | Views
NOTORIOUS former Zanu-PF terror group, Chipangano leader Jim Kunaka was yesterday attacked by four assailants and robbed of US$2 000.

The attack, according to the former Zanu-PF youth leader, occurred at the corner of Seke Road and Masotsha Ndlovu Way in Harare.

"The attack was not about money, I believe there was another agenda. Nobody knew I was carrying such money," he said.

"I drove from Mbare to Seke Road to meet my cousin whom I wanted to give some money. I was then approached by a man who first greeted me and then dragged me out of the car. He searched the car and took away US$2 000, while his accomplices attacked me with empty beer bottles. They got into their getaway car, a Caravan kombi, and sped off."

Some Good Samaritans tried to track the robbers without success. Kunaka reported the matter at Braeside Police Station under IRB number 4080160.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

5 hrs ago | 985 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

5 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 541 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

6 hrs ago | 1572 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

8 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

8 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

9 hrs ago | 3931 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4245 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

9 hrs ago | 10901 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

10 hrs ago | 4017 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

11 hrs ago | 8778 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

14 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

14 hrs ago | 6516 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 5192 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 4586 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 3945 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

18 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

19 hrs ago | 4730 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10795 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1706 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1167 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

19 hrs ago | 789 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

19 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

19 hrs ago | 831 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

19 hrs ago | 1505 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

19 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

19 hrs ago | 2665 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days