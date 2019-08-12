Jim Kunaka attacked, loses US$2 000

News / National

by Staff reporter

NOTORIOUS former Zanu-PF terror group, Chipangano leader Jim Kunaka was yesterday attacked by four assailants and robbed of US$2 000.The attack, according to the former Zanu-PF youth leader, occurred at the corner of Seke Road and Masotsha Ndlovu Way in Harare."The attack was not about money, I believe there was another agenda. Nobody knew I was carrying such money," he said."I drove from Mbare to Seke Road to meet my cousin whom I wanted to give some money. I was then approached by a man who first greeted me and then dragged me out of the car. He searched the car and took away US$2 000, while his accomplices attacked me with empty beer bottles. They got into their getaway car, a Caravan kombi, and sped off."Some Good Samaritans tried to track the robbers without success. Kunaka reported the matter at Braeside Police Station under IRB number 4080160.