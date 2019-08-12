Bronze for Warriors as South Africa are crowned Cosafa champions

News / National

by Daniel Itai

Today witnessed the finals of the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) Women's Championshp (WC) tourney for the U20 and the senior teams at the Wolfson stadium in Port Elizabeth South Africa.The tournament finals started off with the U20 which saw visitors Tanzania, making history by being the first visiting country in any Cosafa tourney to win the ultimate prize when they edged Zambia 2 - 1.Opa Sanga opened up for the visitors when she swept home a cross from the left-wing in the first quarter of the match.However, Zambia cut Tanzania's hopes short when Loveness Malunga netted the equaliser in the 55th minute.With five minutes to go the visitors changed the tables courtesy of Protasia Mbunda who scored a stunning winner allowing Tanzania to be the ultimate champions of the inaugural Cosafa U20 WC tourney.The final of the senior women's teams started shortly afterwards with the hosts South Africa claiming their sixth Cosafa title after they edged Zambia by one goal to nil.The only goal of the match came through Tiisetso Makhubela who netted a fierce shot into the roof of the net after Zambia's goalkeeper Hazel Nali had spilled a routine catch midway the first half.In yesterday's Cosafa WC semifinals encounters, Zimbabwe's senior team where crowned bronze medalists as a result of goals from Felistas Muzongondi (brace) and Mavis Chirandu resulting in a 3 - 0 victory over Botswana.Earlier on in the U20 match, goals from South Africa's Shakeerah Jacobs and Zimbabwe's Praynence Zvawanda were not enough to determine the bronze medalist which saw the two teams heading for penalties.However, South Africa managed to secure the bronze gong after edging Zimbabwe 4 - 3.Cosafa president, Philip Chiyangwa was very much impressed with how the two tournaments conveyed, "It was a resounding success and the U20(WC) will now be an annual event on the Cosafa calendar."