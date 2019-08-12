Zimbabwe petrol now $9.09 per litre

News / National

by Staff reporter

The price of fuel has gone up again. ZERA announced the new prices on social media Sunday evening. The price of Petrol will now be $9.09 cents, slightly up from $9.01. Diesel will now be $9.27, up from $9.06.The last price increase was made on 3 August 2019 which is just over a week ago.The Minister of Finance and Economic Development said several weeks ago that he would like the fuel price to go up to the equivalent of US $1 hence the frequent price increases.