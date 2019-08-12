New fuel prices announced by ZERA

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

On Sunday evening the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority announced that the price of fuel is going up effective 12 August 2019.The price of diesel has gone up from $9.06 to $9.27 while petrol moved from $9.01 to $9.09.ZERA said the changes are due to the FOB price movements and the revised duty regime applicable from Monday 12 August 2019.Fuel has been increasing on a weekly basis in Zimbabwe.