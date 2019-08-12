News / National
New fuel prices announced by ZERA
12 Aug 2019 at 09:03hrs | Views
On Sunday evening the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority announced that the price of fuel is going up effective 12 August 2019.
The price of diesel has gone up from $9.06 to $9.27 while petrol moved from $9.01 to $9.09.
ZERA said the changes are due to the FOB price movements and the revised duty regime applicable from Monday 12 August 2019.
Fuel has been increasing on a weekly basis in Zimbabwe.
The price of diesel has gone up from $9.06 to $9.27 while petrol moved from $9.01 to $9.09.
ZERA said the changes are due to the FOB price movements and the revised duty regime applicable from Monday 12 August 2019.
Fuel has been increasing on a weekly basis in Zimbabwe.
Source - Byo24News
Comments
600m2 stand with water and electricity available is for sale at woodville park medium density bulawayo