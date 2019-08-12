Government 'bans' War Veterans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has announced that the title of War Veterans and Freedom Fighters shall only be a preserve of those that fought the Rhodesian bush war that ushered an Independent Zimbabwe in 1980.Said Mutodi, "There is not going to be anymore freedom fighters or war veterans other than those who fought Smith and his racist regime. President Mnangagwa is pushing ahead with the development and transformation agenda."Zimbabwe's War Veterans under the banner of the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association have always been used as a notorious paramilitary wing by ZANU PF to terrorise opponents during elections.Zimbabweans marks the 39th Heroes Day on Monday with Government saying it is moving to repeal laws governing war veterans and ex-political detainees to come up with a consolidated legal framework that recognises all the freedom fighters.Thousands are expected to converge at various provincial and district centres countrywide to remember and pay respect to the gallant sons and daughters of the soil, both living and departed.President Mnangagwa will preside at the main commemorations taking place at the National Heroes' Acre in Harare.The commemorations are being held under the theme: "Lest We Forget."Defence and War Veterans' Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, speaking ahead of the Heroes and Defence Forces Day commemorations, said promulgation of a single consolidated law was part of Government efforts to improve the welfare of war veterans.