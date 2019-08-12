Fuel company cheats Government

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi says some fuel companies were applying to access foreign currency to import fuel but when the fuel arrives in the country they divert it to black market.Chasi was responding to social media queries over pictures of a fuel tank was seen offloading fuel in the bush.Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya had said to Chasi, "And what is that Fortune Chasi. How do we progress with such kind of shenanigans in the economy. What kind of a fuel station in the midst of a bush like that!"The Minister replied, "This is what we are grappling with. They access forex then do this. I'm surprised some think this is a service."Zimbabwe has been facing an acute shortage of fuel and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has been increasing the price every week.