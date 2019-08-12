MDC leaders to address the nation on Wednesday

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

We have noted all the questions being asked about the People’s March on Friday. The MDC will address the nation on Wednesday through a Press Conference. As you would imagine, we are not operating in a democracy, so some details will remain confidential for obvious reasons. — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) August 12, 2019

MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende says the opposition party is going to address the nation on Wednesday to give more clarity about the impending mass protest that has been called for the 16th of August.In a statement, Hwende said, "We have noted all the questions being asked about the People's March on Friday. The MDC will address the nation on Wednesday through a Press Conference. As you would imagine, we are not operating in a democracy, so some details will remain confidential for obvious reasons."Meanwhile has claimed that MDC has hired some people who participated in the Arab Spring to help the party in staging public protests in the country.In a tweet on Sunday, police said one of the hired people recently participated in the staging of public demonstrations in Sudan that led to the ouster of then-president Omar al-Bashir."We are aware that some foreign nationals are now in the country on the pretext of being tourists yet they are activists who are working closely with the opposition political parties to organize the perceived demonstrations. The foreigners include one who is known for masterminding the Arab Spring and the recent Sudan clashes." Said the police.