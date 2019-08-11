Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
Government has warned foreigners to either stay away from local politics or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema, who indicated that some foreigners - including a well-known global violence architect from Serbia - arrived in the country for MDC-Alliance demonstrations scheduled to start on Friday under the guise of being tourists.

Ambassador Mathema said MDC-Alliance has started rounding up street kids using unmarked and plate-less vehicles, whom they want to use in destroying and looting shops "in return for some goodies".

"We are also aware that some foreign nationals are now in the country on the pretext of being tourists yet they are activists who are working closely with the opposition political parties to organise the perceived demonstrations," said Ambassador Mathema.

"The foreigners include one who is known for masterminding the Arab Spring and the recent Sudan clashes.

"Let me remind foreigners who are dabbling in local politics that Zimbabwe is a sovereign state and will not allow people disguised as tourists to come and promote anarchy and destruction of property in the country."

MDC-Alliance and its civil society partners wants to stage violent demonstrations in the country on August 16, 19 and 20, with the hope of ousting President Mnangagwa as has been repeatedly said by party leader Nelson Chamisa and deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala.

The planned violent demonstrations are designed to coincide with the Sadc Summit in Tanzania, where Zimbabwe is expected to assume the chairmanship of the  Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Ambassador Mathema said MDC-Alliance has sent notifications to hold the demonstrations to regulating authorities in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and other towns. He added that Government recognised Sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution, which grant citizens freedom of assembly, association and freedom to demonstrate and petition, but said it also has a "huge responsibility" to ensure law and order was upheld in the country as enshrined in Section (219) (1) (c) and (d) of the national supreme law.

Ambassador Mathema urged citizens to continue observing peace and undertake their socio-economic activities knowing fully well that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and other security services were ready to protect everyone who wants to move freely.

"The Commissioner-General of Police (Godwin Matanga) has promised the ministry that the police is ready to deal with unruly elements who want to cause alarm and despondency in the country.

"Members of the public are accordingly implored to remain calm and not be swayed into joining any violent conduct by the opposition under the pretext or guise of a 'peaceful demonstration'," he said. MDC-Alliance says its demonstrations will be peaceful, but Government has observed a surge in messages threatening the prevailing peace and tranquillity.

The demonstrations have been dubbed a "march for our lives, 16th August 2019" and the "start of final push, hatidzokere kumba, asibuyeli emakhaya".

Fliers and pamphlets seen in Epworth, Mbare, Kuwadzana, Glen View and Chitungwiza are calling on opposition activists to carry dangerous weapons with which to attack law enforcement agents during the demonstrations.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces say they will only intervene when national security is threatened.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

5 hrs ago | 982 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

6 hrs ago | 1570 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

8 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

8 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

9 hrs ago | 3928 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4242 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

9 hrs ago | 10892 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

10 hrs ago | 4014 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

11 hrs ago | 8773 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

14 hrs ago | 3153 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

14 hrs ago | 6514 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 5192 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 4586 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 3943 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

18 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

18 hrs ago | 4729 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10789 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1706 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

19 hrs ago | 788 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

19 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

19 hrs ago | 831 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

19 hrs ago | 1505 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

19 hrs ago | 1910 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days