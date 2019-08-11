Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

by Staff reporter
SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean comedian Baba Tencen of "Kuripwa Kugara" fame was on Saturday nabbed in Johannesburg after he was reportedly found in possession of dozens of passports he allegedly manufactured.



Born Pepukai Zvemhari, Baba Tencen, was suspected to be part of a syndicate behind the fleecing of Zimbabwean immigrants under the guise of assisting them to have their passports stamped at the border to extend their stay in South Africa.

Baba Tencen was said to have been found in possession of fake stamps. The Zimbabwe Republic Police could neither confirm nor deny his arrest, saying the SAPS was seized with the mandate to comment over the arrest.

"The best people to talk to would be the South African police. The incident occurred in South Africa, so they will be the best people to talk to," said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The SAPS had not responded to e-mailed questions by the time of going to print.

In a video circulating on social media platforms, Baba Tencen is seen pleading with one of the people he allegedly duped. He was overheard negotiating for time to repay the money he had collected from some Zimbabwean citizens living in South Africa.

"I will have my own ways of making money (not dzisina basa dzese) or something," said Baba Tencen.

"Please do not record videos, I am pleading with you sister," he was heard saying.

To which the woman recording retorts: "So this is what you have been doing, stealing from people, stamping passports with fake stamps. People should know what you have been up to," said the unidentified woman.

Source - the herald

