Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forex duty for raw materials suspended

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago | Views
Government has exempted 12 food and beverages companies from paying duty in foreign currency when importing certain raw materials quantities necessary for their production processes.

Also on the list of the companies is Medent Private Limited that is in the business of protective clothing as well as clothing accessories of leather or composition leather.

This is expected to boost production and consumption of locally manufactured goods, at a time Government is pushing for the industrialisation agenda under the "Zimbabwe is open for Business" mantra. Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, made the announcement on the amendment of the Customs and Excise (Designantion of foreign Currency Dutiable Goods) that exempts dairies, beverages, protective clothing and baking companies from paying duty for some imports in foreign currency.

The changes are contained in Statutory Instrument 170 of 2019 published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

"With effect from date of gazetting, the persons designated in the second schedule to this notice shall be allowed to import goods with the listed commodity codes being imported entirely for use in their production process in quantities not exceeding the quantities specified against each person listed in the second schedule, and pay for the duty in any currency acceptable in Zimbabwe as legal tender," reads part of the Statutory Instrument.

Among the companies Schweppes Zimbabwe is exempt from paying duty in foreign currency when importing fruit mixes, orange juice, juice of any other citrus fruits, juice of other single fruit or vegetable, unfermented and not containing added spirit, all in varying quantities.

Dairibord's list of products include fresh unripened cheese, raw groundnuts, sugar cones or waffles and wafers, other fruit as well as fruit mixes.

Spirits and wines maker, Afdis, has on its list other wine of alcoholic strength by volume not exceeding 14 percent alcohol.

Other companies to benefit from the development include Kefalos, Cairns Foods, Associated Foods, Kershelmar Dairies, Dendairy, Alpha and Omega, Machiareer Investments and Lobels Biscuits. Among other imported goods needed by the listed companies for their production include raw groundnuts and coating chocolate.

Last year, Minister Ncube invoked the Customs and Exercise Act and imposed duty in foreign currency on an array of goods that include vehicles and meat, in line with his 2019 National Budget Statement. The other affected products include horticultural products, cosmetics and selected fruits.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

6 hrs ago | 1059 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 879 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

7 hrs ago | 1602 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

9 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

9 hrs ago | 3948 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4279 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

10 hrs ago | 11130 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 930 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

11 hrs ago | 4047 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8877 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

12 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1546 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

14 hrs ago | 3176 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

15 hrs ago | 6536 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 5207 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4593 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 3961 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

19 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

19 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

19 hrs ago | 4750 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10829 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1712 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 793 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 834 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1513 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2691 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days