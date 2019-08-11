Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khaya Moyo meets Lesotho PM

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S special envoy to Lesotho, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday met with Prime Minister Dr Thomas Thabane and delivered a special message from President Mnangagwa.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade last night indicated that Ambassador Khaya Moyo and his host also exchanged notes on the existing relations between the two countries.

"The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Right Honourable Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane met Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo and (his) delegation in Maseru, Lesotho on 12 August, 2019. "The purpose of the meeting was to deliver a special message from His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

"The parties also exchanged notes on the existing fraternal relations between the two nations," reads the statement.

The visit to the mountain Kingdom of Lesotho follows a similar call on His Majesty, King Mswati III of eSwatini on Friday.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo is expected to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tomorrow afternoon in Pretoria, as he continues with his tour ahead of the SADC Summit scheduled for Tanzania.

The summit is set for August 17 to 19 where President Mnangagwa, on behalf of Zimbabwe, is expected to take over the chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Source - the herald

