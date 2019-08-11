Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
A NEW up-market lodge is set to open in Victoria Falls targeting tourists who want a quiet environment and interaction with the wild. A total of 24 locals will be employed at the 12-bed tented Tsowa Safari Island, which is located in the Zambezi National Park.

It is owned by Isibindi Africa Lodges founded by Mr Brett Gehren and offers guests the chance to appreciate the wilderness in Victoria Falls from the comfort of the six tents.

Isibindi Africa Lodges spokesperson Ms Melanie Rosettenstein said the facility strives to also empower locals through employment and affordable rates.

"Tsowa Safari Lodge is an ideal spot from which to explore the area's many attractions. The target market is the luxury eco-tourists and safari market and as with all Isibindi Lodges, we like to offer a great experience but always keeping our rates competitive so as to exceed expectations," said Ms Rosettenstein.

She said their rates were affordable even to locals as a way of promoting domestic tourism. The main camp comprises tents, which are about 20 metres apart with a stylish lounge and dining area, as well as two swimming pools and a firepit, all facing Zambezi River.

Guests can watch the river glide by or view the abundant wildlife from every vantage point.  

In a statement, Mr Gehren said while the lodge is located remotely, it is accessible and easy to get to.

"It's a great privilege and honour to have been awarded the concession to develop a camp on Tsowa Safari Island. As with all our lodges, every care and consideration has been taken to ensure our six eco-sensitive luxury tents have minimal environmental impact and blend into the stunning natural surroundings.

"We're confident that our guests will be delighted to know that they are journeying with purpose when they stay with Isibindi Africa," he said.

The lodge is located centrally between Victoria Falls, Kasane in Botswana, Namibian border and Livingstone in Zambia.

Isibindi Africa Lodges has other properties in South Africa's KwaZulu Natal namely Thonga Beach Lodge and Kosi Forest Lodge, both located in Isimangaliso Wetland Park and Rhino Ridge Safari Lodge in Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, all in KwaZulu Natal.

Mr Gehren said Isibindi Africa Lodges prides itself for investing across the region where a number of community programmes have been introduced. In Victoria Falls the group has launched Isibindi Foundation, to uplift the community through conservation projects.

The foundation was established this year to consolidate 23 years of community and conservation projects and to also create a purpose-driven entity to assist community initiatives. With World Wildlife Fund (WWF) chairperson Mr Vusi Khanyile as its patron, it's objective starts with allowing guests to be philanthropic travellers and to journey with purpose.

Its programmes include helping rural schools with feeding programmes, financing additional support teachers and quarterly visits from external educationists so as to improve the resourcing of education institutions.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

6 hrs ago | 1058 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 879 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

7 hrs ago | 1601 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

9 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

9 hrs ago | 3948 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4279 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

10 hrs ago | 11127 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 930 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

11 hrs ago | 4047 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8877 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

12 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1546 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

14 hrs ago | 3176 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

15 hrs ago | 6536 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 5206 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4592 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 3960 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

19 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

19 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

19 hrs ago | 4749 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10829 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1711 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 792 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1513 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2691 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days