Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition MDC is a gang of retrogressive minds bent on sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's efforts to revive the economy, hence Zimbabweans should shun their call for protests slated for Friday, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri has said.

Muchinguri was speaking at Ntunungwe Secondary School in Bulilima East, where she was the guest of honour at Industry minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu's victory celebrations on Sunday.

Ndlovu beat MDC Alliance's Solani Moyo, who also happens to be the opposition's Matabeleland South provincial chairperson.

She said the Nelson Chamisa-led political outfit was possessed by a demon of economic sabotage, hence their kudira jecha concept — interpreted by Zanu-PF supporters as meaning to disrupt and disturb every government effort of rebuilding the country — has seen them organising violent protests in January and going to Western countries to push for sanctions.

"We are talking of development, but others are talking of kudira jecha because President Mnangagwa was talking of Zimbabwe is open for business and re-engaging the West. They are even asking for sanctions to be imposed on the country. This is retrogressive thinking, I don't know if we no longer have doctors to examine their brains to see if they are still functional," Muchinguri said.

Chamisa last week announced August 16 as the date for a major protest against the economic meltdown which he attributed to Mnangagwa's ineptitude and the election legitimacy issue.

The Defence minister said Chamisa was being a fool by challenging Mnangagwa's legitimacy, but should embrace the democratic tenets of accepting defeat.

"The Constitution says a person wins an election to be a President by 50% plus one, nothing more or less. Chamisa has to accept defeat. These people are very undemocratic, but a 'More Disaster Coming (MDC)' party. Democracy says one has to accept defeat and support the person who won the election and not to fight that person. We urge you to shun the protests organised by the MDC, they are anti-development," she said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1131 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 764 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 643 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 446 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 902 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1638 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

10 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4326 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11434 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 934 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 8997 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1553 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6562 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5221 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4605 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3983 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4768 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10867 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

20 hrs ago | 1723 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1529 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2712 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days