Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean poet and musician, Bongani Mncube has blasted the neighbouring country's government of leaping into the deference of the local government by denouncing that the planned August 16 demonstrations by the opposition, MDC over economic and political crisis.

The Nelson Chamisa-led party have planned a mass demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government due to escalating cost of living, poverty and endless prices increase, among a cocktail of problems.

Last week, the South African government jumped into the defence of Mnangagwa's government by condemning the MDC's planned protests.

Mncube, who has produced a number of poems and songs, criticising the former President Robert Mugabe for destroying the country and forcing citizens to migrate out of the country took to Facebook to denounce both South African and Zimbabwean governments.

"When people are hungry there is no boundary that can stop them from crossing borders even rivers may not stop them. There is no normal man who can sit and watch when his children die of hunger," he said.

"The problem is to tell South Africans that immigrants come to South Africa just because they helped South Africans during apartheid that is a big lie people come to South Africa because they suffer in their countries there is poverty."

He said the South Africa government is contributing to the instability in the region.

"The South Africans must blame their government, especially the ANC (African National Congress) for protecting Zanu-PF. If they could not solve the Zimbabwe issue they should not have involved themselves in the first place. These Malawians and Mozambicans who are coming to South Africa today used to work in Zimbabwe before this economic meltdown," he said.

"Most people who came to South Africa when Zimbabwe was still the African basket were Ndebeles. Now everyone is coming to South Africa."

In 2016, Mncube launched the Ngibhace Ezizweni (I am Exiled) DVD in Hillbrow, South Africa. The DVD is a satirical lamentation of the tribal imbalances that have characterised Zimbabwe's system of governance under Zanu-PF.

"I want to use my poetry to liberate the minds of our people so that they think independently, reduce fear and also cultivate unity of purpose," he said then.

The DVD has songs and poems that all chronicle the ills faced by migrants in foreign lands and the challenges they faced back home.

Some of the songs are War of Peace, Why Africa, Zwelihle, The Soldier, Ngibhace Ezizweni, Kwamanye Amazwe and Wounded Nation.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

5 hrs ago | 714 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

6 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

7 hrs ago | 1137 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

8 hrs ago | 1647 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

10 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

10 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

10 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

10 hrs ago | 4330 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

11 hrs ago | 11477 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 936 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

12 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

12 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

13 hrs ago | 9006 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1554 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

15 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

16 hrs ago | 6567 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 5226 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4606 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 3989 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

20 hrs ago | 2896 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

20 hrs ago | 4772 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

20 hrs ago | 10872 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

20 hrs ago | 1742 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

20 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

20 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

20 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

20 hrs ago | 1173 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

20 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

20 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 839 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1530 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

21 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

21 hrs ago | 2715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days