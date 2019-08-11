Robbers terrorise worshippers

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Mashonaland East province are warning people going up Domboshava hills for worship and traditional rituals to be wary of robbers who are terrorising communities in the area.Since January, a number of robbery cases have been reported with the suspects targeting those who climb the hills to worship by pouncing on them or stealing from their cars.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed that a number of worshipers and ritualists have fallen prey to the robbers in the Domboshava hills."There are people from various parts of the country who are visiting the hills in Domboshava such as Garimo, Ngomakurira and Cheza. These people visit these mountains for varying reasons, including prayers, traditional rituals and other related reasons. We are warning the people that criminals are taking advantage of these people who they waylay and rob them of various properties such as cellphones, cash and other personal valuables," he said.The police added that the criminals were targeting parked vehicles, stealing batteries and other accessories."Those on target are people who park their vehicles on the foot of the hills before climbing up, leaving their cars unattended. So far, police in Chinamhora have received reports where property worth over $20 000 was stolen between January and July this year."As we anticipate an increase in those visiting these hills during this Heroes Holiday, we are appealing to potential visitors to be security conscious and ensure that they visit these places in groups and never to leave their cars unattended," Mwanza said.Domboshava attracts a number of people who travel from various places to worship and perfuming rituals on numerous hills.The numbers increase during holidays as some churches hold all-night vigils in the hills.In a related matter, police in Mashonaland Central province said they were looking for three robbers who allegedly stormed San He Mine in Mvurwi and robbed a security guard of his mobile phone valued at $36 after assaulting him with iron bars.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident."We are looking for three unknown robbers who stormed San He Mine last week, man handled and assaulted Joshua Pikasi (31) with iron bars before robbing him of his mobile phone. The trio were looking for gold, but failed after the security guard screamed for help, thereby alerting the mine owner who came with a pistol and fired three warning shots," Mundembe said."The security guard was rushed to Mvurwi District Hospital where he was treated and discharged the following day."Police are urging gold dealers to secure their mines and not to keep money or minerals in their homes to avoid falling prey to robbers."We are urging mine owners to secure their mines by fencing and above all they should not keep money or minerals in their homes, so as to avoid losses in their businesses," Mundembe said.