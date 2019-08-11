Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's doctor dies

by Staff reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
Doctor Kumbirai Mubwandarikwa, who treated prominent liberation fighters including former President Robert Mugabe in colonial jails, has died.

He was 78.

His son, Joram, confirmed the death to NewsDay yesterday.

"(My father) passed away at his Borrowdale home on August 11. He succumbed to cancer," he said.

Joram said his father, who was among the first blacks to graduate in medicine in the then Rhodesia, will be buried at his farm in Hampshire, Chivhu, on Wednesday.

Mubwandarikwa, who was born in Zvavahera village in Gutu, attended Zvavahera Primary School from 1950 to 1957, Zimuto Secondary School from 1958 to 1959, Inyathi Secondary School from 1960 to 1962 and Goromonzi Secondary School from 1962 to 1963.

In 1964, he was accepted by the University of Rhodesia and Nyasaland to study medicine and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBchB) in 1969.

According to Joram, after graduating, his worked at Harare Central Hospital, then Kwekwe Hospital.

In racially segregated Rhodesia, whites often refused to be treated by black doctors, but upon seeing Mubwandarikwa conduct his work, many white Rhodesians became colour blind and sought treatment from him.

Mubwandarikwa also furthered his studies in the United Kingdom and then returned to Zimbabwe shortly after independence, where he worked for the government until he retired in 2006.

He continued working at his private practice until March 2019 when he stopped due to ill health.

Mubwandarikwa is survived by his wife Ndakarwira Magodora, four children — Stella, Tariro, Joram, and Steven — and seven grandchildren.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

5 hrs ago | 979 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

6 hrs ago | 863 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

6 hrs ago | 1569 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

8 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

8 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

9 hrs ago | 3928 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4237 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

9 hrs ago | 10885 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

10 hrs ago | 4013 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

11 hrs ago | 8768 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

14 hrs ago | 3153 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

14 hrs ago | 6514 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 5190 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 4586 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 3940 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

18 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

18 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

18 hrs ago | 4728 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1706 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

19 hrs ago | 788 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

19 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

19 hrs ago | 831 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

19 hrs ago | 1505 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

19 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

19 hrs ago | 2664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days