PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa
16 hrs ago | Views
Some foreigners in South Africa under the banner of The African Civil Revolutionary Movement have staged a demonstration against the South African government for its crackdown on illegal foreigners who were nabbed during a recent operation in the industrial city of Johannesburg.
The placard wielding members staged the protests outside the Johannesburg Central Magistrates' Court where about 500 suspected illegal immigrants were expected to appear.
South African media quoted ACRM President, Teenage Moosa Kumbe saying, "We feel this was very unfair, in terms of our fellow brothers who were arrested unjustly and unlawfully, based on the allegations that they were the ones who were throwing stones at the police."
Source - Byo24News
Comments
