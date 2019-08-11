Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
Radical Matabeleland civil rights movement Ibhetshu lika Zulu has thrown its weight behind the 19 August mass protest called by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC in Bulawayo.

In an interview with this publication, Ibhetshu lika Zulu Secretary-General Mbuso Fuzwayo said his organization stood firmly behind the calls by the opposition party.

Said Fuzwayo, "Zimbabweans are suffering, a peaceful expression is needed, those in government are no longer in touch with the struggle of the common man. So as Ibhetshu lika Zulu we are in full support of the mass demonstration because solidarity with any progressive force that advances the interest of our rights holders is one of our key pillars. We are urging all people of Matabeleland who fell they have something to say to the government to come out in their numbers and use section 59 of the constitution that guarantees their freedom to demonstrate and petition peacefully."
Ibhetshu lika Zulu is a broad-based organisation that has members from different levels of society. It enjoys popular support in Bulawayo due to its activities that promote the rights of Matabeleland people.

MDC has pencilled the 19th of August as the date for demonstrations in Bulawayo.

The Harare event will be held on the 16th of August.  The police are yet to clear the events.



Source - Byo24News

