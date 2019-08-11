Latest News Editor's Choice


'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has alleged that Chinese nationals who are running production firms in his constituency are impregnating young girls who are below the age of consent.

In a heroes day message to member of his constituency Mliswa said, "There are reports of young girls giving birth to children of Chinese descent which is evidence enough of underage relationships which is against the law. These matters will be dealt with accordingly."

Mliswa asked members of the public who have information that may assist the investigations to contact him.

"Please get in touch with either myself on 0732300148 or Victor or Anesu on mobile numbers 0773363037 and 0719256763/0773256763* respectively for any relevant information that may assist investigations."

Mliswa recently claimed that the Chinese were also bringing into the country, a drug resistant strain of sexually transmitted diseases and we re also abusing employees.

"They are also bringing in a strain of STIs which has proved difficult to treat in this country doctors have confirmed.

"They violate the Labour Act most of the time, beating up employers (Zimbabweans).They have no respect for human dignity. They do shoddy business deals, contracts violated. We no longer have our faces in our own land." he said.



