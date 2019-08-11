Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'

by Staff Reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
Former MDC youth leader Fortune Mlalazi has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to go for a public HIV test.

In a post on his Facebook account, Mlalazi said the tests would encourage Zimbabweans to follow suit.

"As a way of encouraging Zimbabweans to do HIV tests, I do hereby challenge President ED to do a public HIV test," said Mlalazi.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC fails to run communications department'

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Progressive Play - Perfect for 2019

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Captured Ramaphosa warns infighting will drive investors away

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC cross swords

6 hrs ago | 1057 Views

We have more heroes in 40 years than UK in 400 years - but not one stopped Zim going to the dogs, why

6 hrs ago | 718 Views

Chamisa's MDC wary of Zanu-PF skulduggery

6 hrs ago | 584 Views

7 perish, 40 injured in Heroes accidents

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabwe's military

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Mugabe doctor's death a great loss'

7 hrs ago | 878 Views

Botswana President scraps business licenses

7 hrs ago | 1599 Views

10 years jail for illegal electricity connection proposed

9 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mnangagwa must say why UMthwakwzi must not opt out - MLF

9 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Foreigners in SA panic as police besiege Hillbrow

9 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Chamisa does not want to be president

9 hrs ago | 4278 Views

PHOTO:Mnangagwa gets new armed briefcases

10 hrs ago | 11118 Views

Peter Moyo wants Trevor Manuel declared in contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 930 Views

MDC protests 'will not happen', claims Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Jonathan Moyo defiant

11 hrs ago | 4043 Views

Special salaries for Zimbabwean Army

12 hrs ago | 8871 Views

Technology has transformed financial trading for investors

12 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1545 Views

VACANCY: ZESA and ZERA board members wanted

14 hrs ago | 3174 Views

'Chinese nationals impregnate young girls in Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 5206 Views

Bulawayo rallies behind Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4592 Views

PHOTOS: Foreigners demonstrate in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 3960 Views

'Apartheid spy' sues Zuma for R500,000

18 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Zimbabwe where people's pensions have disappeared

19 hrs ago | 2887 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to shun violence, corruption

19 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa beefs up security

19 hrs ago | 4749 Views

Mugabe's doctor dies

19 hrs ago | 10828 Views

Robbers terrorise worshippers

19 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Zimbabwean poet blasts SA govt

19 hrs ago | 1710 Views

The situation in Zimbabwe has moved to another level

19 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Heroes' Day eclipsed by new lows

19 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chikurubi Prison wardens break inmate's leg over $1

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pour cold water on security sector reforms

19 hrs ago | 1171 Views

MDC a gang of retrogressive minds, says Muchinguri

19 hrs ago | 792 Views

Kombi crews circumvent tollgates

19 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Another upmarket lodge for Victoria Falls

20 hrs ago | 834 Views

Khaya Moyo mourns Plumtree accident victims

20 hrs ago | 1513 Views

WATCH: Baba Tencen of the 'Kuripwa Kugara' fame arrested for fraud in SA

20 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Zimbabwe police warn foreigners

20 hrs ago | 2691 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days