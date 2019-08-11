News / National
Mnangagwa challenged to do 'public HIV test'
15 hrs ago | Views
Former MDC youth leader Fortune Mlalazi has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to go for a public HIV test.
In a post on his Facebook account, Mlalazi said the tests would encourage Zimbabweans to follow suit.
"As a way of encouraging Zimbabweans to do HIV tests, I do hereby challenge President ED to do a public HIV test," said Mlalazi.
Source - Byo24News