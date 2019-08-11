Latest News Editor's Choice


Mega Pastors meeting with Prophet Sovi set for Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
South African based Imperial City Church leader Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi will be hosting the inaugural Zimbabwe  Pastors Impartation service on the 15th of August at Cresta Churchill Hotel in Bulawayo.

The event which is set to be attended by pastors from different churches is aimed at creating a platform which collapses denominational boundaries and allows pastors to interact and tap into the knowledge, skills and Grace that Prophet Sovi is operating under.

In a press release on Tuesday Sovi said, "I have always had a passion and burden to see Ministers of God applying principles that enable them to have solid Ministries that are flourishing and experience ever-increasing growth to enable them to fulfil the Great Commission.

"I am grateful to God for all the experiences and lessons I have passed through and leant since I began Ministry. I am aware of the difficulties and challenges that Ministers face in their journey of serving God. 


"Therefore I am extending a special invite to Pastors in Zimbabwe to a closed-door Inaugural Pastors' Impartation  service that I will be hosting in Bulawayo on the 15th of August 2019."

The event is to include the following in its program:

•    The impartation of the Prophetic gift and anointing.
•    Sharing of leadership principles that are key and core in building and maintaining a Ministry.
•    Unpacking of the knowledge and skills that Ministers must have in growing a ministry
•    Effective church communication and brand positioning.

Pastors wishing to attend the event can contact the event organisers on +263 78 224 2231


Prophet Sovi runs one of the fastest-growing churches in Southern Africa. He was recently in Nigeria for a mega crusade and conducted a closed Pastors service and is billed to conduct the next one in Botswana in the next two weeks.



Source - Byo24News

